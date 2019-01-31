CBC Music
Canadian Alessia Cara coming to Caesars Windsor
JUNO and Grammy Award winner Alessia Cara is stopping at Caesars Windsor this May as part of her 2019 Canadian tour.
The singer's newest hit debuted at No. 9 on CBC Radio Top 20
Her voice is recognizable as the one behind 'How Far I'll Go' from Disney's Moana, but she's got a collection of her own music making waves.
The show is on May 15 and tickets go on sale Feb. 8.
Cara's song 'Not Today' debuted on the CBC Radio Top 20 list this week at No. 9.
