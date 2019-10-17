Windsor police issue Canada-wide arrest warrant in parental abduction case

Windsor police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in relation to a parental child abduction investigation.

In April, police said Achraf Zeidan took his two children — ages five and nine — to Lebanon. It's believed he travelled from Windsor to Toronto, and then flew overseas.

Investigators have been in regular contact with the individual who filed the complaint. Police said they've also been in communication with Zeidan, adding they believe he remains in Lebanon with the children.

The 34-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of parental abduction and one count of disobeying a court order.

Windsor police said they are "making continued efforts to have the children returned to Canada and to have the accused appear in our court system to answer to the charges."