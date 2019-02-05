Canada-wide warrant issued for attempted murder charge

LaSalle police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man.

Shanique White, a U.S. citizen is wanted for the alleged attempted murder of a Windsor man in LaSalle on Christmas Day.

That evening, LaSalle police found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and has since been released while recovering.

Officers have discovered the suspect and victim became involved in an altercation. After being stabbed, the victim was able to flee on foot while the suspect drove away.

LaSalle Police released this photo of the suspect. (LaSalle Police)

The suspect is described as a black male approximately six feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and no visible tattoos. He has ties to Detroit, Mich. and Phoenix, Ariz.