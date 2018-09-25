100 years for Canada-U.S. customs brokerage carries weight of ongoing trade tensions

Every day, Willson International operates with one goal in mind — to ensure things move back and forth across the Canada-U.S. border as smoothly as possible.

The customs brokerage company has been doing that for 100 years. That's significant in itself, but Willson International operates in an economic sector which was far different a century ago.

Peter Willson, the company's chair and CEO, said technology has played the biggest role in the evolution of Willson International.

"We used to have [to] maintain offices at each border point that manage the flow of goods across that border point. A lot of that is handled electronically," he said, adding the volume of goods being transported across the border has dramatically increased over time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., in a Feb. 13, 2017, file photo. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Willson also said he hopes the Gordie Howe bridge will have a significant impact on what his company does, adding it is "ludicrous for such a vital trade corridor as the Ambassador Bridge to be in private hands."

"I think having a binational commission that's in control of that important point is a necessity," said Willson.

The 9/11 effect

Willson International is a volume-based business, meaning their success is dependent on a large amount of goods flowing across the U.S.-Canada border.

When that stops, their revenue rapidly declines. Willson said he vividly remembers everything being "ground to a halt" in the aftermath of 9/11.

"We went through periods of handfuls of months where there were rolling evacuations. Somebody would find a parcel and nobody knew what it was. And with the fear at the time, we'd be told we had to evacuate the border and everything would shut down," he said, adding the amount of goods flowing across the border "slowed substantially."

Willson International's 83rd year of operation, 2001, was a notable one for the Canadian customs brokerage. That's when the transport of goods was slowed 'to a halt' in the aftermath of 9/11. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Trade tensions stifling border movement

The 100th year of Willson International's operations have been especially unnerving with recent trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S.

In June, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The move prompted Canada to retaliate with reciprocal duties of its own on imports of the metals from the U.S., as well as dozens of other consumer products.

Willson said increased costs and "remaining uncertainty with respect to the NAFTA negotiations" have forced his clients to come up with new ways to source products locally rather than across the border.

"They are going to have to manufacture their cars and parts in a way that is most cost-effective," Willson said.

"My fear is that those changes will become more prevalent and then they won't be reversed. If you're making a decision on where to add a plant, you may choose to add it in the States because you don't want to have to deal with that problem in the future even if it gets resolved."