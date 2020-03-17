No concerns about crossing Canada-U.S. border yet says health-care worker

Health-care workers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border between Windsor and Detroit say they haven't experienced any travel difficulties due to COVID-19 just yet.

Patrick Irwin, vice-president of human resources at the Henry Ford Health System south market, said there are approximately 950 employees from his organization who cross the border each day for work.

Of those employees, Irwin said he hasn't heard of anyone having trouble crossing the border amid the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak. As of Monday, Irwin said he's not aware of any employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Irwin, who also owns a family cottage in Leamington and crosses the border into Canada on a weekly basis, said he had no trouble crossing the border on Sunday — apart from heavy traffic.

"I think both sides recognize how important it is that we have the exchange of trade and that these valued health-care workers can work [in Michigan]," he said.

Irwin spoke to CBC News hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that Canada is barring entry to all travellers who aren't Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans. Certain exceptions are made for essential workers, like air crews and truck drivers, as well as diplomats or immediate family members of citizens.

Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announce Canadian border restrictions on March 16:

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will bar entry to anyone who isn’t a citizen or permanent resident to slow the spread of COVID-19 — with a few exceptions, including U.S. citizens. 2:20

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said on Monday that those travelling to Michigan for work purposes "are essential travels but [those people] should be considering work-from-home options when it is available," and monitor their temperature regularly.

If an employee with the Henry Ford Health System comes into contact with a patient who tests positive for COVID-19 and necessary precautions — like the use of personal protection equipment — aren't taken, Irwin said the employee would be expected to avoid work for 14 days.

"However, we are very focused on safety for our employees," he said. "Between masks and gowning up, we will not allow our patients to be serviced by our decided team members without having the right equipment."

Additionally, cross-border employees "would be able to get tested immediately at Henry Ford," according to Irwin. "We have on-site testing available."

Should either government decide to implement more stringent border closures, Irwin said his organization has plans in place learned from the September 11 attacks and the 2003 power blackout.

"We had buses arranged and had the ability to bring employees over and transport them back safely," he said, adding that temporary housing to meet the needs of Canadian employees is also an option.

That's our focus right now: To make sure people are safe. - Patrick Irwin, vice-president of Human Resources, Henry Ford Health System south market

"We're very, very flexible and adaptable. We want to do what's going to work best for our employees and their families."

Irwin said the Henry Ford Health System's plan was developed by working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Canadian partners including Transit Windsor, and Canadian government officials.

In the meantime, Irwin said his organization is trying to "de-socialize work as much as we can," explaining that employees are working from home when possible.