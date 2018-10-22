Canada Post workers striking in Windsor

The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees has begun a series of rotating strikes in four cities, including in Windsor, Ont.

475 postal workers are on strike in Windsor in the city. The rotating strike idles operations in Windsor, Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

Workers are striking over job security, forced overtime and health and safety issues, among other concerns.

Postal workers have also walked off the job in Halifax, N.S., Edmonton, Alta., and Victoria, B.C.

The 24-hour strikes began Monday just after midnight.

Safety concerns

Local 630 president Phil Lyons says on-the-job injuries are up 43 per cent due to the handling of heavy parcels.

"We went from a product that weighed a few ounces a few years ago to now we're delivering 50 to 100 pound parcels and our injury rate has really gone through the roof," said Lyons.

Lyons says they also have concerns with their safety now that they are delivering cannabis to homes.

"I've heard it around the floors that people are a little bit more concerned with their safety, especially when you lose light — especially when it gets darker. We don't know what it's going to bring because it is so new, but like I said, we're hopeful we can figure out something so that we can have a little bit more peace of mind, said postal worker Daniela McMaster.

Delivery delays

Mail and parcels won't be delivered or picked up in those cities while the rotating strike is happening, Canada Post said in a statement on its website.

"We remain committed to arriving at a negotiated settlement with CUPW, while making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers we serve," the statement continued.

Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton said on Sunday that in the event of rotating strikes, normal mail delivery would be maintained in all other locations across the country.

While there won't be any delivery in cities affected by the rotating strikes, the delays are expected to be short.

Mail delivery will resume the day after the rotating strike ends in that city, according to the CUPW.