Canada Post rotating strike hits Windsor again

Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees have come around to Windsor, Ont. for the second time.

The city is one of eight locations chosen as a target Wednesday by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers including Halifax, Niagara Falls, Owen Sound, St. John's, Scarborough, Stratford and Toronto.

CUPW on strike today in Niagara Falls, Stratford, Owen Sound and Windsor, Ont., and in St. John’s NL, while strikes continue in Toronto and Nova Scotia. Canada Post is working to minimize delivery delays: <a href="https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ">https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ</a> —@canadapostcorp

Windsor was one of the first cities to be hit with the work stoppage when the 24-hour strikes began Oct. 22 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Contract negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW began in November 2017, with mediated talks starting in January. Workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike in late summer after talks stalled.

Key demands for the 50,000 union members revolve around job security, ending forced overtime, health and safety improvements and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.