When was the last time you sat down to write a letter? Canada Post wants you to do just that

When was the last time you sat down and hand-wrote a letter? Canada Post has a new campaign asking you to do just that during this pandemic.

The goal is to encourage letter writing and sending personalized messages to people, explained spokesperson Hayley Magermans.

"It's such a good way to reach out to someone and let them know you love them," Magermans told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

"Especially right now, we might be seeing our loved ones a little less than we used to and we're always looking for new ways to connect."

Magermans said there is something special about sitting down ad putting your thoughts and feelings onto paper. It's something she's been doing with her two, 90-year-old grandfathers over the course of the pandemic.

"When you write a letter to them and get a letter back, there's something about sitting down and really writing through your feelings and your thoughts and I have something I can keep a little longer," she said.

WATCH | Canada Post pulls at the heart-strings in its letter-writing campaign video:

On its website, Canada Post is offering tips and tricks to help get you started.

"I like the one about 'remember a time when ...' because we really get caught up in the day-to-day," said Magermans.

Magermans said you can even personalize your stamps with a photo of yourself or your family.

"There's a tonne of really basic tips on how to get started writing letters, but it also shows you some products that Canada Post offers to really go the extra mile with a personalized touch."

She used this to personalize the stamps on her wedding invitations.

