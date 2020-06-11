This year's Canada Day celebration in Windsor will look very different on July 1.

The Windsor Parade Corporation announced their virtual plans for this year's celebrations as the parade and Summerfest celebrations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a whole new world right now and we continue to do what we need to do to evolve and change with the time," said Maggie Durocher, director of the Windsor Parade Corporation.

"Without the parade we needed something new."

The group is asking residents to decorate their porches, yards and balconies and submit pictures to win a prize.

They're also asking for photos of painted rocks in the community which could also win a prize.

Community sponsor Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is offering a "staycation package" and other prizes for the events put on, including that "porch parade."

The group will also be releasing videos of Summerfest celebrations of past leading up to July 1, and a video rendition of O Canada by the group Leave Those Kids Alone.

Jeremy Pillon, chair of the board, said he thanked all partners for the event and the government of Canada support and contributing to celebrations over the year.

"Without their support and their ability to pivot and adapt the funding to support virtual events this year we just wouldn't be in a position to deliver such great programming," he said.

"We've really managed to create something here that is unique, interesting, and a fun way for communities to engage"

Durocher said the organization has really had to "think outside the box" and give thought on how to continue the outreach in the community. Many groups have had to "fold" due to the pandemic and cancellations of events.

"That's just kind of not the way the Parade Corporation is made ... this was a call for creativity," she said.

