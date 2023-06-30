What does it take to make 3,000 cupcakes? This Windsor, Ont., woman is finding out for Canada Day

Jarmina Weatherspoon has been clearing shelves of eggs, icing sugar and butter recently.

It's all part of a quest to make 3,000 cupcakes for Saturday's Canada Day parade in Windsor, Ont. They'll be given out, for free, beginning at 9:30 a.m. before the parade starts at 11 a.m.

"We might as well be churning butter at this point," Weatherspoon said. Weatherspoon owns Erie Street dessert shop Spoontastic Treats.

Just some of the 3,000 cupcakes, made by Jarmina Weatherspoon and team, in advance of Canada Day celebrations on July 1. Each is decorated with house-made buttercream, spinkles and the edible logo of a parade sponsor. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Friday was crunch time as Weatherspoon got the cupcakes decorated and ready for Saturday's parade.

What does it take to make that many cupcakes?

To start, 2,400 eggs. There's about 450 kilograms of icing sugar — Friday morning Weatherspoon said that was only "so far" — and lots and lots of butter to make their house-made American buttercream.

And, of course, it takes tons of help.

"I have a picture of my poor mother, washing dishes at the back of my store. She's only called upon when it's some serious, serious time," Weatherspoon said.

"We're pretty good at handling pressure, but this is a whole new level of different type of pressure that I have to laugh about."

Brenna Kaschak is one of the people helping Weatherspoon get the cupcakes out the door on time.

Brenna Kaschak, one of the members of the team at Spoontastic Treats helping make 3,000 cupcakes for Saturday's Canada Day celebrations in Windsor, gently places small edible logos on each finished cupcake. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

It's been "hectic" getting the cupcakes made in time, but plenty of fun, too.

"I hope [people] think [they're] good, first of all," Kaschak said of the cupcakes. "And I hope they just feel happy that they're getting to eat some cupcakes and have a good time with their family and friends."

Weatherspoon got involved with the Windsor Parade Corporation when Spoontastic Treats was a sponsor for the Santa Claus parade.

When organizers asked if she knew anyone who could make cupcakes for Canada Day, she put up her hand.

Weatherspoon said she had to send out a big thank-you to fellow business owners at nearby Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, who lent her their wafer paper — key for putting the sponsors' logos on the cupcakes — when hers was held up in transit.

Cupcakes will be vanilla or chocolate, topped with buttercream, an edible logo, some sprinkles and a touch of edible glitter dust for that little bit of extra "happiness," Weatherspoon said.

Weatherspoon said she hopes everyone soaks in Canada Day under the sun, enjoying the parade, the community coming together, and, of course, a cupcake.

Jarmina Weatherspoon (second from left) is the owner of Spoontastic Treats. She and her team are making 3,000 cupcakes for Windsor's Canada Day celebrations on Saturday. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

But for her, it's about more than just cupcakes.

"I'm so thankful to be part of this community, this is everything to me," Weatherspoon said. "I know people are going to be like, 'you're so crazy. It's just cupcakes.' But it means so much more to me than just cupcakes.

"It's small business that have an opportunity. We all work hard, we all put our effort into it and but not every single one of us are able to come across the opportunity that has been bestowed upon me.

"For that I am so thankful on behalf of our small business."

