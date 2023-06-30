It's Canada Day, Windsor. Here are some ways to celebrate across the region, from art fairs to fireworks

Canada Day is here, Windsor. Here are some fun activities around the region, from historic demonstrations to free cupcakes and more.

If you're hoping to get a taste of history this Canada Day, the Chimczuk Museum might be just what you're looking for. Canada Day-themed crafts and a special Canada Day scavenger hunt will keep everyone entertained. Regular admission rates apply.

The museum is also currently showing a special temporary exhibition, A Two-Nation Vacation: Memories of the International Freedom Festival, exploring the history of the Freedom Festival using artifacts, photos and documents from past celebrations.

In Amherstburg, you can celebrate Canada's 156th anniversary with free admission to Fort Malden on July 1. The day will feature a variety of open-air heritage demonstrations, from blacksmithing to freshly-baked sugar cookies and musket demonstrations.

Giant inflatables will feature in this year's Canada Day parade. Pictured in a 2013 file photo. (CBC)

Windsor's annual Canada Day parade is taking over Wyandotte Street East again this year. Beginning at the corner of Wyandotte and Devonshire at 11 a.m. the parade will wrap up at Wyandotte and Aylmer. Two "fan zones" will be set up along the route with other entertainment, Canada Day activities and Canada Day cupcakes available beginning at 9:30 a.m.

In downtown Windsor, check out a Canada Day Arts Fair on Saturday, taking place on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park Street West from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you're looking to take in some more fireworks after the less-than-ideal weather on Ford Fireworks night, the Town of Kingsville will have fireworks from the town's arena at 10 p.m., following Canada Day activities throughout the day.

Students gear up to start summer with donated bikes Duration 2:13 For the 20th year, Unifor Local 444 has donated refurbished bikes to students. Dave Cassidy, president of Unifor Local 444, and Assumption Catholic Middle School vice principal Janet Gursoy talk about the program, while students Sophia Isreal-Tovar and Jesse Chukwdum tell us how they'll be enjoying their new wheels.

The Town of Leamington will host an evening full of musical entertainment at the town's Sunset Amphitheatre in Seacliffe Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from a barge on Lake Erie at 10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Leamington Arts Centre will present its 29th annual Arts at the Marina craft fair, running both Saturday and Sunday. It will run from the Leamington Municipal Marina from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Town of Tecumseh will offer some classic Canada Day amusements for families at Lakewood Park South, including a community barbecue, bounce castles, pony rides, face painting and music beginning at 1 p.m. The day will wind up with a concert from local band Crack the Whip at 5 p.m. running until 8 p.m.

If you're hoping to get active on Canada Day, the Municipality of Lakeshore will host an adult volleyball tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family-friendly activities will begin at Atlas Tube Recreation Centre at 4 p.m., including a family swim, skate and open gym, yard games, magic show at 5:30 p.m. and balloon animals. Fireworks will go off at dusk.