'We're short of cans': Windsor-Essex breweries struggle with high demand

More people prefer canned beer and that's causing some issues for Windsor-Essex breweries — they can't get their hands on enough cans.

Gordo Slater is a brewmaster at the Grove Brew House in Kingsville. He said canned beer sales have gone up by about 300 per cent over the last 10 years, and now make up more than 50 per cent of the marketplace.

Adding to the problem are new breweries on both sides of the border, and only two predominate suppliers for Canada.

"We're short of cans," said Slater. "On the two major brands, they have sold so much that we are in a short situation. We have switched from a traditional tall boy to a shorter can … in order to meet some of that demand."

However, the inventory Slater has managed to stock up will only help them ride out the next few months.

It's the same case for Walkerville Brewery. Partner Ian Gourley said the summer months aren't helping with the demand issue.

"In September, one could only hope that they'll have caught up with that," he said.

Partner at Walkerville Brewery says the tariffs aren't really the problem with the can shortage, but rather just the summer season. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

What about tariffs?

U.S.-imposed aluminum tariffs have been on people's mind, but the breweries don't think they're what's causing the can shortage.

If anything, they could just be making an existing problem worse.

"Tariffs are more likely to affect and will affect the price of the cans that we buy," said Gourley.

"And the only real effect tariffs are having on can supply would be if people are buying a lot or have bought a lot on the basis of trying to get ahead of the tariffs."

Both Gourley and Slater say if the tariffs aren't resolved, beer prices could go up.

However, switching to bottles may not be an option because it's not what people prefer. Bottles are also more prone to breakage in the trucks and easier for consumers to recycle.

"At this particular junction, that seems like a really smart idea, but the fact of the matter is the marketplace wants cans," said Slater.