CAMPP serves notice of libel to Windsor Regional Hospital during LPAT hearings

A media release published by Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) Tuesday evening has led a local citizens' coalition to serve the hospital with a notice of libel.

Eric Gillespie, a Toronto-based lawyer representing Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP), used part of Wednesday's ongoing Local Planning Appeal Tribunal hearings to ask WRH to apologize for statements made in the media release.

The hearings were meant to cover concerns about the location of the proposed County Rd. 42 mega-hospital

The media release said CAMPP's dimissed motion to recuse the person overseeing the tribunal was "troubling," adding that the motion showed "there is a tactic to just try to delay this process and hearing and call into question the integrity of LPAT."

"He didn't say anything about delaying, he didn't say anything that would suggest CAMPP had done anything to undermine the process," said Gillespie, referring to the tribunal's adjudicator.

"This raises real concerns for CAMPP, but it also raises real concerns for both myself and my co-counsel … because we appear in front of this tribunal, and it would be improper to use tactics of delay and it would be improper to undermine the integrity of a tribunal."

Gillespie said the hospital was notified about the notice of liberal both before and during Wednesday's hearing.

"And they will receive the formal legal documents later today," he said. "I think that's more than sufficient notice that there is a real concern here."

He added that CAMPP will proceed with a civil claim if the hospital fails to issue an apology for its statements.

"As far as I know, we will pursue that if necessary," Gillespie said. "We hope it won't be."