CAMPP starts another appeal of mega-hospital location

The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-hospital Planning Process have started the appeal process against the recent decision from the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

It is the latest effort by the advocacy group known as CAMPP to fight plans to build the new hospital on County Road 42, near the city's southern border.

Earlier this month the LPAT dismissed CAMPP's appeal of the location, upholding the City of Windsor's decision to establish a planning framework — which includes the County Road 42 plan — as well as a zoning by-law amendment in the area.

CAMPP is appealing the LPAT decision on four points:

The "apparent failure" of the LPAT to follow the province's policy statement and the City of Windsor's official plan, which both put emphasis on placing emergency services near where people live. The "apparent lack of consultation" with First Nations. A "disconnect" between the LPAT findings and numerous policies in the provincial and city plans regarding climate change. CAMPP argues the selected site will significantly increase motor vehicle use. The tribunal relied on expert evidence provided by the City of Windsor that contradicted other expert evidence also provided by the City.

"There are clearly a number of concerns about the decision," said CAMPP lawyer Eric Gillespie in a news release. "This group of Windsor-Essex residents are now exercising the same rights given to all Ontario residents — to ask a court to review the tribunal's decision."

Toronto-based lawyer Eric Gillespie represents Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Windsor Regional considers it 'unfortunate' CAMPP is asking for appeal

This latest appeal is to the Ontario Divisional Court. According to Gillespie, the appeal involves going before a court in London, Ont. and asking a judge to allow CAMPP to put their four questions of law before the courts.

According to Gillespie, the request to appeal is "not commonly granted."

"Everyone acknowledged that from the beginning, but when you have a case of this complexity, this important to an entire region, somebody was going to appeal," said Gillespie. "You can bet if the decision had gone the other way, the hospital would be appealing."

Gillespie said he expects the request to be heard within a few weeks.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, they consider it "unfortunate" that CAMPP has asked for the leave to appeal.

"This request for leave to appeal the decision of LPAT is narrow and available only 'on a question of law,'" said the hospital in release.

"We will continue with this process and hope to proceed as expeditiously as possible with a project that is desperately needed for Windsor/Essex hospital healthcare."

Windsor Regional Hospital told CBC News they will not be commenting further on the appeal process until a final resolution has been decided.

