CAMPP mega-hospital appeal approved for full hearing

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) has determined the mega-hospital appeal warrants a full hearing.

In a release from Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process, it says LPAT explained that "based on the breadth and nature of the likely issues before it in this appeal, it requires the benefit of an oral hearing."

Eric Gillespie, legal counsel for CAMPP, said his client is pleased with the outcome.

"It's now clear from an objective perspective they were wrong," said Gillespie. "CAMPP looks forward to continuing its appeal to a successful conclusion."

The tribunal has said a formal list of issues must be worked on between the two parties. If the list can't be agreed to within 15 days, it can be addressed before the tribunal in writing.

An agreed statement of facts must be prepared within 45 days and all 28 participants previously accepted by the tribunal stand.

The first tribunal meeting took place mid-March to determine if a hearing would take place.