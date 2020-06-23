Canadian charged after 15 'large trash bags' of cannabis seized at U.S. border
A 36-year-old Cambridge man was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is charged with possession and transportation of illegal drugs, after border officers seized about 190 kilograms of cannabis at the Ambassador Bridge Friday.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) media release issued on Monday, the Cambridge man was driving a municipal waste hauler and was referred for inspection around 4 a.m. on Friday.
During the inspection — which included an x-ray and physical examination — CBP officers discovered several "odd shapes" in the back of the vehicle, ultimately finding 15 "large trash bags" of cannabis.
"This seizure once again demonstrates the vigilance of CBP officers – even during these trying times," said Devin Chamberlain, port director for CBP in Detroit.
"I am proud of our officers and grateful for their attention to detail that ultimately prevented this illicit cargo from entering our country."
