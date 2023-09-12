Camaro recovered in car theft, arson case in Tecumseh

A 1980 Chevrolet Camaro reported missing recently has been recovered, Essex County OPP said Tuesday. But the arson reported at the same home is still under investigation.

The green classic car was reported stolen Sept. 4 and was found Friday in Windsor with the help of police.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Intersection Line. Just the day before, the same home was the site of what police believe to be an arson.

According to Essex County OPP, the fire occurred on Sept. 3 when unknown individuals attended the home sometime before 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, but investigators believe the individuals set the fire.

Investigators also believe the suspected arson and vehicle theft are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.