Calls for senior care up in January, more than last year

January's cold weather probably meant an increase in furnace repairs or frozen pipes, but it also meant an increase in something else.

Calls for home health care for seniors.

Ryan Jershy, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said they usually see an increase in calls after holidays.

"[Adult children] are home for maybe a week or so and they notice things aren't the same," said Jershy about the holidays.

"Maybe mom isn't eating as well or dad's cognition isn't very good. Maybe there are scratches on the car."

Jershy said they get two to three calls a day for service — but that this January they had almost 30 more than last January. He called it a 20 per cent increase.

"[Children] are concerned [their parents] are just not the same as they used to be."

Empty fridges or things out of place in the home can be warning signs that a senior parent needs some kind of help, said Jershy. When it's cold, seniors might hold off on getting groceries, becoming more isolated.

In the summer, said Jershy, "people can go out for walks. They're a lot more active in the summer time."

According to Jershy, spouses may cover for each other when the kids come home for Christmas.

"Sometimes mom and dad can tiptoe around conversations to make it seem like they're doing okay," said Jershy.

Home Instead is almost always hiring and added a lot of staff in January to keep up with the demands of clients.

Jershy said there's a shortage in the labour field in Windsor.

"It's a challenge to try to find people to work with seniors," said Jershy.