Basement flooded? Call 311 to get free item pickup
If your basement flooded during this week's storm and you're not putting a claim through your insurance company, call 311 to arrange to get your water damaged goods to the landfill.
Service only offered to those not filing an insurance claim
The City of Windsor is offering free pickup of water-damaged items to residents affected by Tuesday's storm.
The service is only being offered to those who are not putting a claim through insurance. Residents submitting an insurance claim will have to rely on their provider to coordinate disposal.
The 311 call centre is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Requests for the pickup must be made by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3. If you've already called 311 to report flooding, you'll have to call again to arrange a pickup date.
After Tuesday's storm, 311 received 298 flooding-related calls.
