Basement flooded? Call 311 to get free item pickup

The City of Windsor is offering free pickup of water-damaged items to residents affected by Tuesday's storm.

The service is only being offered to those who are not putting a claim through insurance. Residents submitting an insurance claim will have to rely on their provider to coordinate disposal.

The 311 call centre is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Requests for the pickup must be made by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3. If you've already called 311 to report flooding, you'll have to call again to arrange a pickup date.

After Tuesday's storm, 311 received 298 flooding-related calls.