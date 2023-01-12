Caldwell First Nation looks to partner with Parks Canada on new Ojibway National Urban Park

Caldwell First Nation is working on an agreement with the federal government that would allow it to oversee Windsor's Ojibway National Urban Park.

The First Nation's chief Mary Duckworth said during a news conference that she and other council members met with Parks Canada Wednesday to start building a relationship and work in tandem as the park goes through the designation process.

"We wanted to start that relationship early," said Duckworth, adding that their hope is to have the same "vision" and "understanding" for the area with the government and stakeholders.

"We wanted to talk about [what] co-management, co-existence looks like. We wanted to talk about not having a colonial approach."

The Ojibway Prairie Complex is currently being assessed to become a national urban park. The current proposal suggests that, if designated, the 364-hectare park would unite several areas — Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve and Ojibway Shores — as one national park.

Coun. Douglas Heil, left, Chief Mary Duckworth, centre, and elder Liz Akiwenzie, right, were part of a news conference at Ojibway Park Wednesday. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

According to the City of Windsor's website, the project is in the pre-feasibility assessment phase, which includes natural and cultural research and analysis, looking at the governance framework, engaging stakeholders and holding public consultations.

Parks Canada declined an interview with CBC News, because it wants to have Caldwell's voice "amplified on this opportunity over our own."

Duckworth said members held a ceremony at Ojibway Park Wednesday to honour the Earth.

"It's a very spiritual time when we were out there, we were able to conduct a ceremony and recognize the water, understand the land, see the grandfather rocks that were there and ... we had two songs there," she said.

First Nation building homes, business

In addition to building a partnership with Parks Canada, Duckworth said the First Nation is working on economic and environmental initiatives this year.

In November, 2020, the First Nation finally overcame all the procedural hurdles to take full possession of a 80-hectare property at Bevel Line Road and Seacliff Drive in Leamington, Ont. that it had obtained a decade ago in a land claim settlement.

Ojibway Park will be one of several areas that would be included in the Ojibway National Urban Park. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Now, Caldwell is working to build a gas station and variety store, a marina and new board walk, along with housing units on that land. According to the First Nation, the gas station is currently being built and is expected to be complete by March.

Construction of 28 housing units is anticipated to start this fall.

"I think everybody in the community is excited about this, every meeting we've had there seems to be more and more excitement about having a home," said Caldwell First Nation councillor Douglas Heil.

"Unfortunately, I don't think there will be enough homes to start for everybody, but it's a start."

The housing units are being funded through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.