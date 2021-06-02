Ousted Caldwell First Nation chief in court to challenge council's decision to remove her from position

Mary Duckworth, the former chief of Caldwell First Nation, is appearing before a federal court judge to challenge band council's decision to remove her from the position.

A private memo obtained by CBC was sent out to Caldwell members in Sep. 2020. Council of Caldwell First Nation said it removed Duckworth as chief over allegations of violations and breaches of policy.

Councillor Robyn Perkins was appointed acting chief.

"I had the privilege of being elected chief, twice by the citizens of Caldwell First Nation who put their faith and trust in me. I had an intimate understanding of the responsibility of waking up every morning knowing I am leading a Nation, I am not leading a team, nor leading your family, but leading a Nation," Duckworth said in a statement.

"The reality of the sitting council was ugly and unequal in their practices, the inability to engage our members and their families create frustration and distrust."

Councillor Robyn Perkins, front left, Mary Duckworth, front right, Councillor James Peters, back left, Councillor Stan Scott, back centre and Councillor Steve Simpson, back right. (Caldwell First Nation)

Wednesday morning's judicial review will answer questions that some Caldwell First Nation's members have surrounding the decision to remove Duckworth as chief. Duckworth said the judge will decide if "council acted appropriately and in good faith" in deciding to remove her from the position.

Duckworth said to CBC News she is unable to address the matter in an interview until the court proceedings have concluded.

CBC News also reached out to all four band councillors — James Peters, Steve Simpson, interim chief Robyn Perkins and Stan Scott. The latter responded saying, once court has concluded, a statement will be released "at some point."

"When that will be or by whom, I cannot say for sure at this time," said Scott.

There has been a tumultuous past between Duckworth and some members of Caldwell First Nation and its council.

Coun. Stan Scott tells CBC News that a statement will be released on behalf of band council following Wednesday's court proceedings, but it's unclear when that will be. (Caldwell First Nation)

In August of 2018, Duckworth was locked out of her office after being on a leave of absence for two months. She cited "nepotism" as the reason for her leave of absence, but wouldn't provide examples as it was a "legal matter."

A few months prior, all four band council members alleged she had breached "fiduciary duty" in a six-page memo sent to band members, which listed the reasons for the allegation:

"Acting without authority", in allegedly trying to have a terminated employee keep working on band matters.

"Conflict of interest", in allegedly suggesting increased pay for a band-hired family member.

Missing meetings, including the most recent band members meeting.

Providing a lack of information on Caldwell events and a pension initiative.

Caldwell First Nation has about 360 members, mostly living in Leamington.