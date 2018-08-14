Caldwell First Nation chief locked out of office after sudden return from 'forced leave of absence'

Caldwell First Nation's Chief Mary Duckworth made a brief return to office Monday morning after being on a leave of absence for two months, with plans to stay even if the band council wouldn't work with her.

However, those plans have gone to the wayside, as her sudden return was interrupted by a lockout of her own office Tuesday, she claims.

"I left for lunch and when I came back, there was a locksmith on the outside part of my door," Duckworth said, adding no messages have been exchanged between her and councillors regarding her sudden return and the subsequent lockout.

Mary Duckworth wrote a letter announcing her return to office and Lonnie Dodge, former councillor, sent it to CBC News. (Submitted by Lonnie Dodge)

In June, four band council members alleged she had breached "fiduciary duty" in a six-page memo sent to band members.

After two months of silence, Duckworth said she needs to be back in office and act as the chief she was elected to be.

"Child welfare wasn't being dealt with in a manner that band members were happy with. I've had employees come to me, I've had band members talk about the pension that was supposed to be worked on," she said, hours before discovering a locksmith at her office door.

In a letter addressed to citizens at Caldwell First Nation sent Monday, and a video media release filmed with two former chiefs, Duckworth cites "nepotism" as the reason for her leave of absence.

"I feel I've been stopped in my tracks," Duckworth told CBC News. However, she did not give specific details because "it is a legal matter."

Mary Duckworth was elected Chief of the Caldwell First Nation on Jan. 20, 2018. Six months later it was announced she was on a leave of absence. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Former chiefs in support

Duckworth was elected in January with 77 per cent of the vote, after former chief Louise Hillier was ousted after the release of a forensic audit into a 2016 powwow.

The audit found $247,790 in "unsupported" prize payouts for powwow drummers, dancers, and a $190,000 contract for video services given to a company owned by Hillier's son, done without seeking other bids.

Even though Hillier was replaced by Duckworth, she sat next to her in the video statement, in support, on Monday.

Former councillor Lonnie Dodge, left and former chief Louise Hillier, were ousted out of office after a powwow audit. The two were in the video media release to support Duckworth's return. (CBC News)

According to Hillier, the council's decision to put a "forced leave of absence" on Duckworth only took away from the transparency "[band members] were promised" before January's election.

"We have a lot of things we need to be looking at and working on that go far beyond what I see as pettiness and forcing her into a leave of absence when there's no valid reason for it," she said in the video.

Larry Johnson, who was chief before Hillier, emphasized that nepotism is an issue with the newly-elected "four personalities" on council.

"We see people who have been driven out of their jobs," said Johnson in the video, "It's because of a ruling the group seems to be exercising nepotism and making it difficult for others to be employed here."

Also in the video is Lonnie Dodge, who was removed along with Hillier after the powwow audit.

'Authoritarian regime'

Duckworth alleges that in her absence council has cancelled four scheduled council meetings, in addition to cancelling Monday's membership meeting, which echoes that of "an authoritarian regime."

"I've seen nepotism, I'm well aware of it within First Nation," said Duckworth. "But I think the problem we have here is there's a very authoritarian approach that's being taken, and that doesn't work with our people. It causes resistance."

When she returned to office Monday, it was unclear if council would work with her. Duckworth said she sent the same letter to councillors, but had not received a response.

After being locked out of her own office, Duckworth remains adamant she has done nothing wrong.

"There has been no investigation commenced with the allegations. There has been no findings against me in regards to the allegations ... That's all I have to say."