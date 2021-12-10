Windsor cafe turning Korean Netflix drama into family fun with dalgona Squid Game treat

If you ever wanted to be a part of the Squid Games, downtown Windsor's Cafe March 21 has you covered.

They started making dalgona, a sugar treat with a shape stamped inside, that players in the popular Netflix drama Squid Game had to remove without breaking it to survive.

In real life, Henry Kim, the owner of the cafe, said it was something his parents played back home in South Korea. His parents now help make the treat.

"So my parents are pros at it," he said. "It's all about timing. You have to a perfect timing to stamp it and pour it down."

It sounds easy, but there's a lot to getting it just right.

The tools they needed to make the dalgona took time to get here, because of the pandemic and deliveries are taking longer. Kim said to make a good dalgona you need a good amount of sugar and baking soda.

"Then you have to keep mixing it through. And then at one moment it gets fluffy, and then you pour it down to a baking pan and you stamp the the shape," he said.

The cafe is using the four shapes the show used: circles, triangles, stars, and umbrellas. Something Kim said many of the shop's Instagram followers have been excited to see.

"A lot of people are commenting [on social media] and are getting them. A lot of people have already came in and got them. So we are putting in extra hours to make them right now, actually," he said.

Making the sugary treat has it's challenges. Kim said it takes about five to 10 minutes to make them, but it doesn't always pan out.

"All the messed up stuff I end up eating. So I don't complain."