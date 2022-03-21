Caesars Windsor workers ratify deal, avoiding a strike

Caesars Windsor workers voted overwhelmingly Sunday in favour of a new deal after two years of pandemic restrictions that have left many employees without a job.

Unifor Local 444, the union representing some 2,200 employees at the casino, said 93 per cent of members voted for the agreement. It's the highest casino ratification vote ever, the union said in a social media post early Monday.

"Your bargaining committee made significant gains in wages, benefits, pensions, paid time off, a signing bonus and improved contract language that reflects a greater worth in our members in these unprecedented times," president Dave Cassidy said in the post.

Unifor Local 444 has been working on the deal with Caesars management for about a month.

About half of the workers Unifor represents at Caesars have been laid off because of pandemic restrictions. Many have not worked in two years, when the casino was shuttered because of lockdowns.

"We would like to commend Unifor Local 444 and the entire bargaining team for their respectful and productive efforts in an agreement that is mutually beneficial for both, while balancing and recognizing the challenges our business has faced over the past few years," said Caesars president Kevin Laforet in a media statement.

"Our focus will continue to be on delivering great service as our business ramps back up, and we continue to welcome back more of our valued guests."

Last week, the majority of members voted in favour of strike action, if it became necessary.

The previous agreement — which was signed in 2018 after a 61-day strike — was set to expire April 1.

