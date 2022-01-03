Caesars Windsor to temporarily close its doors on Wednesday

Caesars Windsor is temporarily closing its doors Wednesday due to new COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Ontario.

In a media release, Caesars Windsor said the closure will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and last until Jan. 26.

During the closure, all events, concerts, and hotel and restaurant bookings will be cancelled.

"The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community," Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor, said in a statement.

Among the cancelled events is the Jan. 27 Alice Cooper concert. Refunds will be handled through the original point of purchase for the tickets, Caesars Windsor said.

The Live to Rock performance, originally scheduled for Jan. 20, will be postponed until summer. Tickets for the January performance will be valid for the new date, Caesars Windsor said.

The casino resort said all hotel guests must check out by noon on Tuesday. Future hotel bookings will not be accepted until further notice.

The gaming floor, meanwhile, will close by midnight on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ontario announced wide-ranging measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. The measures — which include closing bars and restaurants to indoor dining, further limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and capacity limits for retail stores, malls, and libraries — come into effect on Wednesday.