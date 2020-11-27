Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Caesars Windsor temporarily closing Monday

Caesars Windsor says it will temporarily close on Monday, as Windsor-Essex moves into the province's red "control" level, which limits patrons to 10.

Move comes as Windsor moves into province's red 'control' level, which limits indoor patrons to 10

CBC News ·
Caesars Windsor says it will close temporarily starting Monday. (CBC File Photo)

Caesars Windsor says it will temporarily close on Monday.

The closure of the casino comes as Windsor-Essex moves into the red or "control" level of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework Monday. Under the level, casinos and other gaming establishments are permitted a maximum of 10 patrons indoors and table games are prohibited, among other measures. The current maximum patrons permitted inside is 50.

In a statement to CBC News, Susanne Tomkins, Caesars Windsor manager of public relations and communications, said the closure is a result of the upcoming new restrictions.

"As a result of the provincial restrictions under the Red Control Level, Caesars Windsor will temporarily close on Monday, November 30 at 12:01 a.m." she said. "The safety of our guests, team members and community is our top priority and as such we continue to follow the recommendation of provincial and local public health unit."

On Oct. 8, the casino reopened for the first time since the pandemic began in March — but only for select members.

The casino employs around 2,000 people in the region.

"There will be some temporary layoffs as a result of moving to Red Control Level however we don't comment on specific employee levels," Tomkins said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now