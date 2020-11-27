Caesars Windsor temporarily closing Monday

Caesars Windsor says it will temporarily close on Monday.

The closure of the casino comes as Windsor-Essex moves into the red or "control" level of Ontario's COVID-19 response framework Monday. Under the level, casinos and other gaming establishments are permitted a maximum of 10 patrons indoors and table games are prohibited, among other measures. The current maximum patrons permitted inside is 50.

In a statement to CBC News, Susanne Tomkins, Caesars Windsor manager of public relations and communications, said the closure is a result of the upcoming new restrictions.

"As a result of the provincial restrictions under the Red Control Level, Caesars Windsor will temporarily close on Monday, November 30 at 12:01 a.m." she said. "The safety of our guests, team members and community is our top priority and as such we continue to follow the recommendation of provincial and local public health unit."

On Oct. 8, the casino reopened for the first time since the pandemic began in March — but only for select members.

The casino employs around 2,000 people in the region.

"There will be some temporary layoffs as a result of moving to Red Control Level however we don't comment on specific employee levels," Tomkins said.