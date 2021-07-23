Caesars Windsor officially reopening after pandemic shutdown
Unifor wants to see more of the casino's amenities return
After being closed for most of the pandemic, Caesars Windsor is reopening at half capacity.
The casino's grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, though some invited customers got a sneak peek on Wednesday.
So far, just slot machines and some food and beverage outlets are open, but table games could resume as soon as July 28, pending regulatory approval. The hotel and the Colosseum concert venue remain closed.
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy, who represents the unionized workers, said they are "ecstatic" to be coming back.
"The mood's been great. People are really excited about getting back to work and doing what they do best," he said.
Only about 600 of the 2,200 unionized staff have been called back in at this point. Cassidy said he thinks that more of the operation could safely reopen.
"That's something we're working on still, because we're putting a lot of pressure on the employer, so that we get all the outlets open, we get the hotel open, valet, our shows, banquets," he said.
The casino is reopening with public health guidelines in place, including a mandatory mask policy.
The opening comes a week after Ontario entered the third step of its reopening plan. With the exception of a brief, limited reopening last fall, the casino has been closed since March 2020.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?