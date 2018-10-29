Caesars Windsor moves security guards inside Colosseum theatre

Caesars Windsor is moving its staff around to improve safety measures for theatre patrons.

"What we're doing is having our current security officers move into the Colosseum for the first time," said Jhoan Baluyot, manager of PR and communications for Caesars Windsor.

Prior to Thursday's show featuring Paula Abdul, only ushers would be posted around the theatre's interior. With the new staffing changes, those employees will be reassigned to new positions as "casual event ushers."

"There are openings for each of those people to have a job. They're not being completely laid off on to the streets," said Baluyot, adding it "only makes sense" to move security personnel into the Colosseum.

"Our security staff are already trained in a variety of non-violent crisis intervention and first aid."

Baluyot said the staffing change wasn't prompted by a specific incident.