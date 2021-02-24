Caesars Windsor offering boost to early retirement incentives

The union representing workers at Caesars Windsor says it has negotiated additional pension incentives for members looking to retire.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Unifor Local 444 said it has secured enhancements to the existing voluntary retirement incentive, "allowing many of our members an opportunity to retire earlier than they otherwise may have."

There are three options based on years of service, and people who are 60 and older are eligible. The maximum incentive is $3,000.

The union says casual employees are not included.

Scott Jenkins, a spokesperson for the casino, said Caesars regularly reviews programs for employees, and how those programs align with their business.

"In consultation with Unifor 444, we are pleased to be able to recognize our long-tenured employees through this voluntary program," he said in an emailed statement.

The casino was shut down for much of 2020 due to the pandemic, putting about 2,000 people out of work.

It reopened in the fall but was closed when Windsor switched to the red zone in November, and the shutdown is still in effect.

Under the current rules, casinos are allowed to reopen but at a capacity of 10 patrons.

