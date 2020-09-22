Caesars Windsor reopens in October, but only for select members

After nearly seven months, Caesars Windsor will welcome back select members under the province's Stage 3 reopening guidelines on Oct. 8.

In a news release Tuesday, the casino announced it will be reopening its doors to select members. Only slot machines will be available to a maximum of 50 guests at a time. Due to the limited number of people allowed indoors, the casino will only be open to invited Caesars Rewards members until capacity limits expand.

Those who are invited to return will be notified via email and required to reserve a spot in advance.

"With an emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, this initial phase of reopening provides an opportunity to recall additional team members and reconnect with our Caesars Rewards customers," president of Caesars Windsor Kevin Laforet said in a news release.

"We look forward to welcoming back more of our valued guests and team members when we are able to expand our capacity on property," he said.

The company says it has implemented new health and safety protocols including:

All employees and guests must wear masks that cover their nose and mouth.

Slot machines are spaced out according to physical distancing guidelines.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the casino.

Increased cleaning and sanitization throughout the property.

Plexiglass barriers placed between employees and guests at various locations.

Employees and guests must complete a health questionnaire before entering the casino.

All employees must take a temperature check before starting work.

Table games, poker rooms, restaurants, bars and the hotel will be closed until further notice.

115 Unifor staff coming back to work

Unifor Local 444, the union representing the casino's workers, posted additional details of the reopening to its Facebook page Tuesday.

Chairperson Dana Dunphy said the union has been told the casino will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. No amenities or third party vendors will be allowed to open and only non-alcoholic refreshments will be offered.

On top of the 83 people currently working at Caesers, Dunphy said the company will recall 115 staff, including: janitors, restroom cleaners, slot attendants, Caesars Rewards representatives, cashiers, bankers, auditors, beverage bartenders, bar porters, Av technicians, tailors and security personnel.

The recalls will take place before Oct. 8 so each department can be trained under the new operating procedures.

According to the union, the casino is looking at giving customers four-hour sessions. Only the first floor will be open and each customer will have to complete a health screening before passing security.