Unifor, Caesars Windsor reach tentative agreement

Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444 have reached a tentative agreement, the union announced on Twitter Friday.

A vote on the agreement by union members is scheduled to take place Sunday.

The two parties began negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement last month.

Attention Caesars Members<br><br>🚨We have reached a tentative agreement with Caesars Windsor!<br><br>Details to follow, Stay tuned.<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uni444bargaining?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uni444bargaining</a> <a href="https://t.co/a7cLnERja2">pic.twitter.com/a7cLnERja2</a> —@LOCAL444UNIFOR

Earlier this week, the union — which represents about 2,200 workers at the casino, about half of which are still on layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic — said its members voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action, if it was necessary.

In an interview with CBC News, union local president Dave Cassidy said the major issues were wages, benefits, and job security.

The current agreement — which was signed in 2018 following a 61-day strike — expires on April 1.