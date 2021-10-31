Return of live shows at Caesars gives hope to local musicians

The return of live shows to the Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is giving optimism to local musicians about the future for live music events in the city after live events were largely shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a glimmer of hope for all musicians... that maybe we're coming out of this," local Windsor musician South River Slim told the CBC.

Slim is booked to play at the Cosmos Lounge, a smaller venue which features local acts in the Casino in December. In the larger Colosseum venue, REO Speedwagon is booked for Dec. 11, when the doors re-open. Other acts, such as Slash and the Tenors have already been lined up but Caesars says people should stay tuned for announcements about more shows in the future.

Slim said it's been a difficult time through the pandemic for musicians.

"We can only hope and pray that it just keeps coming back and things stay on course," he said.

South River Slim will be playing at Cosmos Lounge at Caesars in December. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Slim said since venues have been able to host live gigs again, he has played a couple of bars and people have been enjoying the return to live music.

"People are just so happy, I'm on stage watching them and you can just see, it's like a relief," he said.

"It's probably going to take people the same amount of time as the pandemic to come back to normalcy of some sort and live music will bring that hopefulness back because a lot of people just love music."

Happy music fans

Jake Cierpisz is a big fan of live shows but the last one he saw was Journey when they played Comerica Park in Detroit about 3 years ago.

"I can't wait," he said adding that he and his wife had tickets for Styx and Guns N' Roses, both concerts put off by the pandemic.

Excited for concerts 1:41 Locals say they are excited to attend live concerts again, as long as they are held with safety in mind. 1:41

He said he's not booking any shows yet but isn't nervous about getting back out there when he does.

"We'll just be careful and wear our masks and keep our distance from everybody," Cierpisz said.

The Beatty family agreed saying they would also be comfortable getting out to see a concert if things were being done safely and venues were checking for vaccination status.

"Especially after the last two years of everything being closed down, I think it will be good for Windsor and it's exciting kind of life going back to normal a little bit," Reide Beatty said.