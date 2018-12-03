Caboto workers vote for strike action

Workers at the Caboto Club in Windsor have voted in favour of strike action.

In a vote held Sunday night, Unifor Local 240 says it received membership support to strike if a "fair deal" can't be reached.

"We will be negotiating Monday and Tuesday with the goal of reaching a tentative deal by our deadline," said local president Jodi Nesbitt.

A lock-out deadline of Dec. 5 at 12:01 a.m. was put in place on Nov. 22.

Unifor 240 represents 16 workplaces, including Green Shield Canada.

The union previously met with Caboto management on three dates in November, discussing scheduling, health and safety and wage concerns.

A mediation officer from the Ministry of Labour will be involved in discussions Monday and Tuesday

