Caboto Club employees ratify new three-year contract

Caboto Club employees have ratified a three-year contract.

Unifor Local 240 members voted 98 per cent in favour to approve the agreement.

It's the first collective agreement for the employees, who joined the union in March.

The union voted to strike Dec. 2 with a lockout deadline of Dec. 5.

A mediation lawyer from the Ministry of Labour was brought in to help discussions and a tentative agreement was reached just an hour before the midnight deadline Wednesday.

According to Unifor Local 240, the contract includes a wage increase, additional holiday pay and benefits for full-time workers.