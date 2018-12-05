Caboto employees avoid strike, reach tentative agreement

Caboto Club employees in Windsor narrowly avoided a strike Tuesday night.

Unifor Local 240, the bargaining unit for about 100 bartenders, servers, cooks and maintenance workers at Caboto, reached a deal for a first collective agreement around 11 p.m.

"The committee worked tirelessly on behalf of their membership and I'm incredibly proud of their tenacity and passion," said Jodi Nesbitt, Local 240 president. "The agreement recognizes the many years of loyalty these workers have given the Caboto Club, and we are looking forward to presenting this agreement to our membership for their approval."

Caboto employees joined Unifor in March, and bargaining began in August.

The collective agreement is tentative. Ratification details have not been announced. The union has not revealed any of the terms of the deal.

