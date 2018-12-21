Cable barriers least expensive, fastest to repair after damage

Any barrier system will 'present maintenance challenges,' but cable barrier is the least expensive to maintain, says the Ministry of Transportation.

According to the MTO, cable barrier is also the fastest to repair.

MTO communications coordinator Kersondra Hickey said in some cases, the barrier continues to 'perform well' even after it has been hit.

"The tension in the cables allows them to stay at relatively the same height even after posts have been damaged or removed," Hickey said in an email. She added that cable barrier systems can be repaired in the winter — other system types can not.

Advocates say that a concrete barrier is the only way to protect people from crossover collision on Highway 401 between Tilbury and London. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Repair costs vary depending on the incident. Data surrounding repair costs is still being analyzed and MTO was unable to provide an estimate to CBC Windsor.

"Since the high-tension median cable barrier system is relatively new to the ministry, we are analyzing data related to repair costs as each incident occurs," said Hickey. The MTO expects that analysis to be completed soon.

Nine incidents with the cable barriers, all with no fatalities, have occurred since the more than 62 kilometres of cable has been installed. In all but one of those incidents, the vehicles were 'successfully contained' by the system, Hickey said.

Four of the incidents involved transport trucks.

Repairs have either already been completed or will be completed 'as soon as possible' in incident areas.

The MTO says cable barriers are an interim safety measure while Hwy. 401 is reconfigured to have six lanes with a concrete median barrier. While there's no word on how long the six-lane adjustment will take, the cable barrier system is expected to be completed by 2021.