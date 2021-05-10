Road widening, bike lanes coming to Cabana Road in South Windsor

The City of Windsor says improvements are under way for a section of Cabana Road in South Windsor.

The work, which is part of the third phase of a reconstruction project, started in April and is expected to last until the end of the year, the city said in a media release.

The road will be widened to four lanes from Dougall Avenue to Dominion Boulevard, plus new sidewalks and separated bike lanes will be added.

"An enhanced boulevard restoration with sodding and tree planting is also part of the corridor improvement work," the city said.

Over the next eight months, new storm sewers and water mains will also be installed as part of the project.

One contractor said in a media release Monday to expect long delays due to lane closures on the roadway later this week.

On Thursday and Friday, the road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from Cabana to Howard Avenue.

The city is contributing $13 million toward the project, and is also receiving federal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

