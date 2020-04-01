COVID-19 fears keep most Windsor cabs off the road, remaining drivers install barriers

More than half of the Vets Cab drivers in Windsor are choosing to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and those still on the road are doing a number of things to help keep themselves and their passengers safe.

Even more drivers are off the road because demand is down, according to Unifor Local 195, as the public heeds health advice to stay home whenever possible. Many of the drivers are particularly worried because of their age or underlying medical conditions, said President Emile Nabbout.

Right now, there are about 40 drivers working, when normally they'd have upwards of 140, he added.

"Every single driver does have a concern because you have to exchange money [or] a debit machine. You have to engage with the customer. They are really concerned," he said. "But, we take extra precautions. They are trying to do the best that they can."

For those cab drivers interacting with passengers each day, precautions are being taken to help ensure safety, including the installation of plastic barriers between the front and back of each vehicle.

Drivers have also been supplied with a disinfectant to clean the vehicle after each passenger. And they've also stopped assisting the public with things such as putting groceries in the trunk.

"Some feel that it's a duty and responsibility in this type of crisis to step up to the plate and continue serving the community," said Nabbout.

Hiram Walker also supplied each driver with a spray hand sanitizer with a high concentration of alcohol.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Wednesday it plans to make recommendations for taxi and Uber drivers when it comes to how they should operate in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Cabs crossing the border

Nabbout also said there are preliminary discussions taking place with the Consulate General of Canada in Detroit to allow Vets Cab drivers to cross the border to transport essential workers, if needed.

The Canada Border Services Agency said cab drivers transporting essential workers may fall under the exemption allowing "asymptomatic persons in the trade and transportation sector who are important for the movement of goods and people."

But senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy wouldn't clearly say if that's the case, only that each border officer will "make that determination based on the information provided upon presentation at the port of entry"

On this side of the border, the taxi business has spiked since Transit Windsor suspended its service Sunday night. Nabbout said if the demand continues to rise, there is a possibility for more drivers to return to work.

Council approves cash back for some transit users

During a special meeting on Wednesday, council voted to approve a one-time payment for transit users who purchased a pass for parts of February and March. That ranges from $25 for students, to $75 for those on Ontario Works (OW) or the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).

"At the end of the day, the cost that they will be incurring having to rely on cabs and Uber drivers could go into the hundreds of dollars a month."​​​​ - Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 councillor

Councillor Rino Bortolin opposed the suspension of transit and said this "goodwill gesture" is "simply insulting."

He believes the city should be providing more to those affected, especially considering some may have to take a cab to city hall to physically pick up the cheque.

In the week prior to the suspension of transit service, anywhere between 4,000 and 7,000 people took the bus each day. That's down 77 per cent compared to the same time last year, but Bortolin said it's still significant for those who need to get groceries or get to work.

"At the end of the day, the cost that they will be incurring having to rely on cabs and Uber drivers could go into the hundreds of dollars a month," said Bortolin. "By taking public transit they are more so the people who have the least amount of income in our community."

There's been a lot of criticism from people in Windsor questioning Mayor Drew Dilkens' decision to suspend city bus service for two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he's firm in that choice and said he doesn't regret doing it.

"This community is smart. This community knows how to adjust and knows how to adapt," said Dilkens. "I did not make this decision lightly."

The main reason for making the decision to suspend transit is to save lives, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Dilkens. It's for two weeks, but could last longer, he added.

"But if things get worse here and the circumstances change, which they seem to be doing hour by hour, I will have to re-evaluate before I make that decision again," said Dilkens.

Dilkens predicts other forms of public transportation, such as cabs or Uber, won't be overwhelmed by the transit suspension. He suggests people will instead walk, ride their bike or get a ride from friends, family or neighbours.

In Tecumseh, the town's transit system remains operational and is currently free to passengers, as was Transit Windsor before the temporary shutdown.

Mayor Gary McNamara said they are disinfecting the buses regularly, and passengers cannot sit near the driver. He said it was important to keep it running.

"The rationale behind it is the people who are using the bus, it's their only mode of transportation to get to groceries when they need it, financial institutions, appointments and work," said McNamara.

"We felt in working closely with our medical officer of health … that it wasn't necessary to shut down the system, providing that we provide the essential protection," he said.