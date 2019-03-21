Man arrested in west-end Windsor cab driver stabbing

A 20-year-old man from Windsor has been charged in connection with a stabbing in the city's west end last Saturday.

The stabbing took place near Wyandotte Street West and Sunset Avenue. The man and a woman were allegedly involved in an altercation with a cab driver before the stabbing.

The driver was sent to hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Both suspects turned themselves in to Windsor police on Wednesday.

After investigation, police determined the woman was not directly involved and she was released.

The man is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

