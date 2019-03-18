Cab driver stabbed, police looking for suspects
Police are looking for two suspects after a cab driver was stabbed on the weekend.
Police are looking for one man and one woman
Police are looking for two suspects after a cab driver was stabbed on the weekend.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing Saturday at about 2:50 a.m.
An adult male cab driver had been stabbed at Wyandotte Street West and Sunset Avenue following a confrontation with one male and one female suspect.
The cab driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators have released surveillance photos and descriptions and the case has been turned over to the Major Crimes branch.
The male suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, about 6-3 to 6-5 and 170 pounds.
The female suspect is also white, in her early 20s, and is about 4-5 to 4-8 with long, blonde hair.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.