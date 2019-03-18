Cab driver stabbed, police looking for suspects

Police are looking for two suspects after a cab driver was stabbed on the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing Saturday at about 2:50 a.m.

An adult male cab driver had been stabbed at Wyandotte Street West and Sunset Avenue following a confrontation with one male and one female suspect.

The cab driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have released surveillance photos and descriptions and the case has been turned over to the Major Crimes branch.

The male suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, about 6-3 to 6-5 and 170 pounds.

The female suspect is also white, in her early 20s, and is about 4-5 to 4-8 with long, blonde hair.