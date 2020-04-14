Local 'icon' in faith community, C. L. Morton Jr., dies

A pastor being described as "an icon" in the faith community in both Windsor and Detroit has died.

Bishop C.L. (Clarence Leslie) Morton Jr. died Saturday. He was the pastor of Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church at 795 McDougall St. since 1962.

"He was a treasure trove of information. I keep hearing the term - 'a library has been burned down'", said Michael Brown, Operation Manager, Rapha Christian Centre, who played organ at the church on occasion.

"I'll miss his voice the most," he said."It was so eloquent. It was so captivating. It was so electrifying. He could sing a song, a simple song and just have you smiling and laughing and clapping."

Bishop Morton took over responsibilities of the churches his father C.L. Morton Sr. founded when he died.

Bishop C.L. Morton, far right, with family members. (Submitted by Yvonne Morton)

The churches are in Detroit, Windsor, Amherstburg, Harrow, St. Catherines, Chatham, London, Toronto, Montreal and Ohio.

Brown recalls that Morton was one of the first black ministers in the Windsor-Detroit area to have both black and white preachers in his pulpit., and he was one of the first to ordain women which was unheard of in the Pentecostal movement at the time.

Brown said Morton was a quiet, humble man who influenced a great many young people who grew up to be doctors, lawyers, preachers and teachers.

"He was a man of God first," said his widow Yvonne Morton. "He was one that loved God all of his life."

"He loved people," said Morton, adding that her husband mentored many men and women who followed his footsteps into ministry.

"His biggest accomplishment was the souls that have come to the Lord through his ministry,"she said.

Morton said a celebration of pastor Morton's life is not possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes to organize one in September, perhaps on his birthday on the 18th. She said if border restrictions are lifted before then they may reschedule.

Bishop Morton was 77.