Public health declares C.diff outbreak at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

Chatham-Kent Public Health has declared a Clostridium difficile (C.diff) outbreak at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's Medicine B Unit in Chatham, Ont.

In a press release, the hospital says there has been five "health-care acquired" cases of C.diff at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance since Dec. 23, 2022.

The health alliance says C.diff is a bacteria found in feces, and infections happen when antibiotics kill good gut bacteria and the C.diff bacteria multiplies. C.diff causes damage to the stomach and can cause diarrhea.

The health alliance says, "C.diff is the most common cause of infectious diarrhea in hospitals and nursing homes."

The health alliance says it will use additional infection prevention methods to control the outbreak until Chatham-Kent Public Health ends the outbreak order.

"Chatham-Kent Public Health is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care," it wrote.