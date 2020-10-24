Kingsville council passes bylaw prohibiting odour and light pollution from cannabis operations

Kingsville town council voted unanimously Monday night to pass a bylaw to prohibit and regulate odours and lighting from greenhouses growing cannabis.

Council set aside $25,000 to pay for enforcement costs and $10,000 for overtime costs.

Bert Mucci, the CEO of Mucci Farms, asked council to defer the decision to give Mucci Farms and other greenhouse growers time to have input on the bylaw. Mucci Farms has been proactive in installing blackout curtains in 75 per cent of its greenhouse space.

But council remained firm that the greenhouses have had ample time to make changes.

Coun. Larrry Patterson says residents have been frustrated with the smell and light pollution for too long.

"We've been hammered by our residents and we all totally support what our residents have asked of us," Patterson told council via a Zoom meeting.

"People have smelled Class 2 marijuana operations as a nuisance long enough in this municipality. People have waited for a few years to have dark sky compliance," he said.

The bylaw comes into effect immediately, but town CEO John Norton says officers will have discretion to issue warnings.

The maximum penalty for an individual breaking the bylaw is $5,000 for a first offence and $10,000 for a subsequent offence. For corporations the maximum fines are $50,000 for a first offence and $100,000 for a subsequent offence.