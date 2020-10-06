Jeewen Gill is Windsor's new Ward 7 councillor

Jeewen Gill is the new city councillor in Ward 7. He won the byelection held Monday with 1,015 votes, and 19.7 per cent of the vote.

More than 3,800 people turned out to vote in the advance polls and the polling at the WFCU Centre Monday, according to the manager of records and elections for the city Terri Knight-Lepain.

"We're getting positive feedback from voters, candidates and their scrutineers that they've had through," said Lepain during voting. "Staff are busy but that's how they like it. The day is flying by," she said.

Voter Stefan Neskovic said it was "interesting and unfamiliar at the same" voting with the pandemic protocols put in place. "The protocols were effective and efficient."

Voters had to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and answer a series of questions before they could go in. Once there the pencils used to mark ballots were only used for one person, the privacy sleeve the ballots go into were recycled after being only one time, and tables were sterilized after every voter.

Voters also had the option of staying in their cars for curbside voting. The cars formed a long lineup to the voting tent for several hours.

Here are the unofficial results:

Jeewen Gill - 1,015

Angelo Marignani - 879

Greg Lemay - 781

Barbara Holland - 426

Michael Malott - 404

Igor Dzaic - 396

Michelle Gajewski - 378

Therese Papineau - 311

Farah El-Hajj - 266

Albert Saba - 189

Howard Weeks - 78

Ernie Lamont - 33

The results will be made official later this week and Gill will be sworn this week as well. He will join city council at its October 19 meeting.