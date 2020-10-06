Jeewen Gill is Windsor's new Ward 7 councillor
Gill wins Ward 7 byelection with 1,015 votes
Jeewen Gill is the new city councillor in Ward 7. He won the byelection held Monday with 1,015 votes, and 19.7 per cent of the vote.
More than 3,800 people turned out to vote in the advance polls and the polling at the WFCU Centre Monday, according to the manager of records and elections for the city Terri Knight-Lepain.
"We're getting positive feedback from voters, candidates and their scrutineers that they've had through," said Lepain during voting. "Staff are busy but that's how they like it. The day is flying by," she said.
Voter Stefan Neskovic said it was "interesting and unfamiliar at the same" voting with the pandemic protocols put in place. "The protocols were effective and efficient."
Voters had to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and answer a series of questions before they could go in. Once there the pencils used to mark ballots were only used for one person, the privacy sleeve the ballots go into were recycled after being only one time, and tables were sterilized after every voter.
Voters also had the option of staying in their cars for curbside voting. The cars formed a long lineup to the voting tent for several hours.
Here are the unofficial results:
Jeewen Gill - 1,015
Angelo Marignani - 879
Greg Lemay - 781
Barbara Holland - 426
Michael Malott - 404
Igor Dzaic - 396
Michelle Gajewski - 378
Therese Papineau - 311
Farah El-Hajj - 266
Albert Saba - 189
Howard Weeks - 78
Ernie Lamont - 33
The results will be made official later this week and Gill will be sworn this week as well. He will join city council at its October 19 meeting.
