June is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and an alleyway in Walkerville is paying tribute to brain injury victims.

Butterfly Lane is becoming a symbol of hope for people in the city.

It's a decorated instalment that beautifies the neighbourhood, but also brings attention to those who have suffered brain injuries, said Dr. Marcus Niessen. Niessen is a brain injury survivor and a member of the board of directors for the Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex County (BIAWE).

"I sustained a significant traumatic brain injury in 2018, was in hospital four months," he told CBC News. "It was a challenge but obviously didn't overwhelm me and I was completely unable to work for two years and then returned to work in a limited capacity under supervision for one year after that."

WATCH | Why Butterfly Way is so important to those recovering from brain injuries

Butterfly lane project aims to bring light to those suffering from brain injuries Duration 1:35 Anna Jurack, executive director of BIAWE, talks about why the butterfly lane is so important to those recovering from brain injuries.

Niessen shared that he was seeking support locally while he went through an extended recovery time.

"I was desperately in need of somebody to help me access community resources to help with my rehabilitation and it was serendipity that I happened on BIAWE, actually my caregiver did," he said.

The butterfly, a chosen logo for the project, is a symbol of metamorphosis for those who have suffered a brain injury, said Niessen.

"That's what happened to me and that's what happens to a lot of people — they undergo a miraculous transformation, some not as much as others obviously there's diversity in outcomes," he said.

The butterfly is a symbol for those who have had brain injuries, because of the transformation process someone goes through. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"A person with a brain injury changes from their brain injury to the person they are now and it's a big transformation for them to come to acceptance and to grow with it," said Anna Jurack executive director of BIAWE.

"And so a butterfly is a perfect example of it, with all the changes in it's life cycle."

Jurack said brain injuries are invisible, and many people don't recognize what others may be going through. The butterfly lane will hopefully show others that those with brain injuries are among the community.