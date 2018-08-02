Why people have been counting butterflies on Pelee Island for two decades

Bob Bowels has been searching for butterflies on Pelee Island at the start of August for a solid chunk of his life and he is asking for the public's help.

"I would say it's more exciting than relaxing, you never know what you're going to see," said Bowels.

Bowels said this year he expects to find large numbers of some species - from rare butterflies that frequent Canada's most southern island to the crowd favourite: monarchs.

"It's been an excellent year for monarch butterflies," said Bowels, who said the count is now in its 21st year.

Rare finds expected

With all those counts Bowels has amassed enough data to find some trends.

"We have a great database built up and we can tell how things are changing and some of that habitat," said Bowels.

That includes visits from some of rare butterflies like the juniper hairstreak, sometimes known as the olive hairstreak, he said.

Aerial photo of Pelee Island. (Photo courtesy Ontario-Canada-Travel)

"For years we've looked for that, some years we might get one or two," said Bowels.

"We had up to 20 (Wednesday) so that's amazing."

Unfavourable weather pushes back count

Bowels had hoped to start the count August 1st as he's done each year, but the weather wasn't the type to bring out butterflies.

"The thing is you never know what the weather is going to be like," said Bowels, who blamed strong winds and cooler temperatures for the reschedule.

A team did conduct a search on Wednesday, spotting about 20 species.

He hopes the number of species spotted on Thursday is around 30.

Bowels is asking people to meet at Hearitage Centre on Pelee Island at 9 a.m.

He hopes to have 10 teams of two to four search through the island after dividing it into four quarters