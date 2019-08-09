Windsor's Busk on the Block organizer began career in a pickle costume in Niagara Falls

LaSalle busker Jay Henderson says he finally decided to commit to a career in busking after watching a DVD on street theatre when he was about 17.

He worked on his skills by juggling in a pickle costume while living in Niagara Falls, building his act by performing in restaurants in the region.

"My juggling skills got really good," said Henderson, who said he juggled four to eight hours a day. "But my soul got crushed a little bit."

Henderson has delivered busking performances for almost two decades in countries including New Zealand, England, Belgium, France, Germany the U.S., Canada and even Macedonia.

Today, he lives with his wife and 11-month-old in LaSalle.

Well this was a fun morning at <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>. <br><br>LaSale busker Jay Henderson organized this weekend’s Busk on the Block festival, happening in Walkerville. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://t.co/nFXSp63lp3">pic.twitter.com/nFXSp63lp3</a> —@AngelicaHaggert

Henderson's acts include juggling — clubs, apples, knives and fire torches — and whip cracking.

"It's very physically demanding," said Henderson. "When this season picked up, it's been exhausting and incredibly physically wearing."

His next big performance will be at this weekend's Busk on the Block festival, in front of the Walkerville Brewery.

The Friday portion of the festival runs 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., while shows on Saturday begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Henderson — who performs as either Kobbler J or Seb Whipits, depending on his act — organized the festival.

"It's completely a community event," he said. "And because there's no admission, it's totally a free event."