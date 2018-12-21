Local developer offers $2.5M for Paul Martin building renos

Local developer Joe Mikhail says he'll buy the Paul Martin building — and give $2.5 million to the city for renovations.

At least, he would if the library will move into the ground floor and Mikhail can have the top floors for residential purposes.

Earlier this month, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the $1 price tag was too good to pass up.

At today's turkey giveaway, Mikhail said he respected the mayor for putting the idea of buying the building out there.

"But I more respect the free economy," said Mikhail. "The free market will take care of buying [the building] at a fair price."

Mikhail doesn't like the idea of the City of Windsor buying the historic space.

The Paul Martin building is up for sale after the University of Windsor law school decided to stay on campus.

Mikhail previously has put renovation estimates at $20 to $25 million.