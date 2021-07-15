Transit Windsor board approves purchase of 19 new buses
City to leverage federal infrastructure grant money to help replace aging fleet
The Transit Windsor board has approved going ahead with purchasing 19 new, fuel efficient buses.
They will replace aging buses in the fleet.
Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg said the buses will be more cost efficient and better for the environment.
"[With] improvements in diesel engine technology and in technology in general over the last 15 or 20 years, these buses are more efficient, less prone to break down, provide better service for our passengers," said Cragg, adding that buses emit less greenhouse gases.
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is one of the five councillors on the board.
He said the buses are consistent with the city's transit master plan.
"Not to mention, why it was important for us to bring it forward today was that there's a grant opportunity that the City of Windsor is going to be in a position to be able to leverage.
The cost of the buses totals over $17 million but the city will be eligible for federal and provincial infrastructure grant money totalling nearly $12.3 million.
McKenzie said the federal government has already promised the money as part of a 10-year plan.
The proposal goes before city council in a month for approval. The board also approved continuing an agreement to purchase buses through a consortium it has been dealing with.
