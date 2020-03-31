A new reality for those who rely on public transit in Windsor

The suspension of Transit Windsor services due to the COVID-19 pandemic isn't sitting well with those who depend on it to get to work.

Stephen Druin works at a convenience store and relies on Transit Windsor to get there because it is too far away from home to ride a bike.

"We still have an influx of people coming to the convenience store a lot. We have to give a service to people. We have to maintain that service. If I can't come into work, who can take that position?" asks Druin, who is disappointed by what he calls the city's lack of planning.

He says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens should have considered that people like Druin now have to ask for rides from friends who want to practice physical distancing.

His story among others inspired Jessica Bondy to launch a petition asking Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare public transit an essential service.

"I'm really looking for some leadership from the Ontario government," said Bondy.

Bondy launched the petition over the weekend and it has more than 650 signatures so far.

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin is also opposed to the city's decision, and would have voted against it if it had been brought before council.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to make this seamless," said Bortolin.

He says the city is now looking for ways to offset the cost of travelling and one possibility would be to offer a voucher for cab rides.

For his part, Dilkens told CBC News he understands the decision "isn't popular with some," but he believes it's the right thing do.